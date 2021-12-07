Moving soon? A first look at a new housing option downtown for seniors

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)- Thinking of moving soon? If you’re a senior in the market for a new place, good news: A new affordable housing option for seniors opens right around the corner.

A few blocks away from Centre Market — there’s a new place in town… and it’s doors have opened.

“It is great to see this investment here in the South Wheeling community. The building looks terrific. 39 new units. I know there’s a demand for it, so to have this here is great.” Mayor Glenn Elliott, City of Wheeling

Hobbs Greene sits on 30 37th Street in South Wheeling. It’s a new home for 39 seniors, and if you step inside, it’s perfect for keeping seniors safe and cozy.

“Just the warmest when you walk in, the additional community rooms and computer room we have, exercise, the amenities, just the touches we put on that make it feel like home.” Erica Green, Woda Cooper Companies

As you look around, there’s also senior friendly amenities, like an elevator and emergency alert systems.

Every room even comes with a dishwasher, luxury vinyl, but outside of that, there’s high speed internet as well.

This facility has been on the market. All one bedroom apartments are full, but there are some two bedrooms left.

So, time is running out.