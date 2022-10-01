WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The pouring rain didn’t stop the mugs from being filled as St. Joseph the Worker School in Weirton rang in the new month.

Their Oktoberfest packed the Madonna High School gym with all things fall, including caramel apples and tiny pumpkins.

Even a few brave food trucks were happy to serve pizza and lemonade in the rain.

The younger ones were able to have their faces painted and bounce around on the inflatables at the elementary building.

The fundraiser’s fifth year even had its own 2022 mug.