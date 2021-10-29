Music from local artist blasts off into space

(WTRF) – As a musician you’re always told to reach for the stars. One local artist has done just that. With the help of an iconic sci-fi actor, he’s seen his music reach the stratosphere and return.

While not a household name yet, Tim Napolitan reached heights even the greatest rock stars cannot claim.

Tim is an Ohio Valley native who’s played in everything from punk to metal. He calls himself a homegrown musician and can now say he has been beamed aboard with Captain James T. Kirk.

Tim also goes by his stage name ‘Crow Hardly’. His career all started when he sang his first note at 16, and he’s been playing ever since.

His story was like any other rock star’s you may listen to until his music career took him to the stars literally. That was the day one of his singles blasted off into space and back in Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin.

I literally got to experience something out of this world, where I got my song, got my music out there. I never thought this would happen. Tim Napolitan, Musician

His song “You and Me” flew up with a crew, including Star Trek’s Captain Kirk, known to us on Earth as William Shatner. It was part of the October 13 flight, which, ironically enough, is Napolitan’s birthday.

Go figure, right? What better of a birthday gift than to have something like that happen. Tim Napolitan, Musician

His song played with a handful of others on a flash drive for a music project.

Napolitan first found out about it when he just happened to come across a page asking for artists to submit their work, so he took his chances with his single “You and Me.”

It’s a super radio friendly song and it’s really catchy. If anything, this is gonna be the one if they do pick it. Tim Napolitan, Musician

Our of thousands of submissions from all over the world, his got picked. Napolitan is now left wondering what Shatner and the crew might’ve thought of his song.

I can only hope that maybe William Shatner and the other astronauts that were up on the blue origin took some time to listen to that song that was on there. Tim Napolitan, Musician

Napolitan hopes this is just the beginning of his music career.

His first album “Heart Deep” is dropping November 5 on Spotify.