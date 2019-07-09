“Mutts & A Movie Night” Slated for Friday

The City of Wheeling will host “Mutts & A Movie Night” at 9:30 p.m., Friday, July 12 at Heritage Port, 1201 Water Street.

The public is invited to bring their canine companions for the screening of Disney’s “101 Dalmatians”, starring Glenn Close as Cruella de Vil.

Pets must be on a leash and all city ordinances must be adhered to by those attending.

Typically, pets are not permitted in the seating area at Heritage Port, but an exception will be made for this event.

All pet owners should be diligent in cleaning up after their canine companion if the need arises. Bags will be on hand to ensure this is possible.

For more information, please call 304-234-6432.