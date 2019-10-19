NAMI Greater Wheeling brings awareness to mental illness

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Along with the Ohio Valley Heart Walk, there was another awareness walk held at Oglebay Park Saturday morning.

The goal is to help reduce the stigma surrounding mental illness.

NAMI Greater Wheeling hosted the mental illness walk.

This is the 4th annual walk to focus on supporting those with mental illness and to normalize it.

Executive Director of NAMI Greater Wheeling, Amy Gamble, says she wants to stress the importance of knowing you’re not alone on your journey with mental illness, and since suicide is the only 100 percent preventable disease, we can’t do enough to remove the stigma.

One in five people live with mental illness and that means that everyone knows someone who struggles with a mental health condition. We want to make people know that it’s okay to get the help you need and that help is available and treatment works. Amy Gamble, Executive Director of NAMI Greater Wheeling

The walk began at the Schwartfeger Shelter at Wheeling Park.

There were 9 Vendors on hand to teach people support options.