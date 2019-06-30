NASA to hold formal ceremony to rename W.Va. facility

FILE – In a Nov. 24, 2015 file photo, Willie Mays, right, applauds NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, after she received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House. The street outside of NASA’s Washington headquarters has been renamed “Hidden Figures Way” to honor the African American women who served as “human computers” in the effort to send humans to the moon. News outlets report dignitaries gathered Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in Washington, D.C., to unveil the new street sign. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — NASA is holding a formal ceremony to rename a West Virginia facility after a mathematician whose calculations helped astronauts return to Earth.

The ceremony is set for Tuesday in Fairmont for the Katherine Johnson Independent Verification and Validation Facility.

Congress passed a bill allowing the name change and President Donald Trump signed it into law on Dec. 11.

In June, George Mason University named a building on its Manassas, Virginia, campus in Johnson’s honor. Johnson, who is now 100, worked at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton as a human “computer.”

She was portrayed by Taraji P. Henson in the film “Hidden Figures,” which documented the contributions of her and two other African-American women while overcoming racism and sexism.

Last year, Johnson was honored by alma mater West Virginia State University with a bronze statue and scholarship dedication.