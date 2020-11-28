NASCAR driver offers holiday driving advice

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — NASCAR Driver Bayley Currey drives fast for a living, but he has some down-to-earth advice for the rest of us as we get behind the wheel this holiday season.

Currey was in the Ohio Valley, visiting Belmont Classic Cars, one of his sponsors.

On the wall, they have a crashed car hood from one of his races.

So Currey knows the dangers out on the road, and urges the rest of us to be safe out there.

“Obviously, wear your seat belt,” Currey said. “You might think your speed is getting you there faster, but it really isn’t. You might get there a minute or 30 seconds quicker. So stay safe, be mindful of others and help everybody have a better holiday.”

He also addressed the dangers of road rage.

With a smile, he admitted he may occasionally be guilty of that on the race track.

But he said it’s never worth it on the street.

“Just stay calm,” he concluded. “Let it pass, and get where you’re going.”