Nearly two dozens models hit the runway for domestic violence education fundraiser

Almost two dozen models showed off how the valley does fashion at the Rock the Runway event Saturday night. It happened at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink to raise money for the YWCA’s domestic violence education program.

A cocktail hour was followed by an ’80s-themed fashion show, with neon colors everywhere. Among the models were 7News’ own Royce Jones and Brenda Danehart.

“There’s a lot of new faces on the runway,” said Bob Bailey, owner of As You Like It Catering and Event Planning. “We have a few, we have 22 models, we have about six favorites, but we have a lot of new models. So it’s a whole bunch of new people, which we’re super excited about.”

This is the 13th straight year for Rock the Runway. Bailey says organizing the show annually is tough, but worth it.