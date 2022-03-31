Bethlehem, W. Va. (WTRF)-Need a quick snack during your lunch break? Food Truck Thursday’s officially kicked off.

You’ll have a dozen of different food trucks to try over the next few months. There’s a couple to choose from each time. The first one had “So Nuts 4 Donuts” and “Mason Dixon Barbecue”.

Organizers say it’s to bring delicious food to the area, and to help people help their small businesses.

“During COVID, it took a huge on all the business, especially our small businesses here in the area. Just make sure you help out your local business owners and get some great food here on Thursday at Lorri Grisell State Farm.” Nicole McCulley, Public Relation Specialist, State Farm

So, if you’re feeling hungry, organizers they’ll be at the Bethlehem State Farm around lunchtime every Thursday until Fall, and there’ll be different food trucks to choose from each time.