Need to get vaccinated? Look no further! Bethlehem Apostolic Temple’s 2nd drive-thru vaccination clinic is Saturday

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- If you’re behind on getting the vaccination shot, whether you’ve been on the fence or just haven’t gotten around to it, it’s not too late.

There’s a vaccination clinic this weekend in Wheeling.

People who go won’t even have to step foot outside of their car. The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple gears up for a 2nd drive-through vaccination clinic: One of the first ones to exist.

“What we are really trying to do is take away all excuses of why I don’t want to do the vaccine. If we get the vaccine, that will make the whole community better.” Reverend Darrell Cummings, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

From drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites to now a vaccination clinic, the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple isn’t backing down in the fight against the Pandemic. But can’t do it alone.

“I encourage everybody ‘let’s take the vaccine’.” Reverend Darrell Cummings, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Whether it be with the church or elsewhere, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple’s Reverend Darrell Cummings asks everyone to get the shot: Their Drive-Thru being one of the places you can go to.

How theirs work is quick and simple. You can be in and out in about 20 minutes, all while staying inside your car.

“We’re trying to make it easier, more comfortable, and help them do it.” Reverend Darrell Cummings, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

Being inside your car, Reverend Cummings, says can also take away any concerns of being in contact with others who aren’t yet fully vaccinated.

“If you want to be by yourself, you can do that. If you want to have other people with you, you can do that. You determine who gets to be in your car. You determine the music you listen to.” Reverend Darrell Cummings, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

If you decide to go, expect to get registered once you arrive, and that doesn’t exclude people who don’t have health insurance. You’ll have all three shots to pick from, and then they’ll check on you for the next 15 minutes.

“And then after those 15 minutes, drive off listening to your music and have a good time.” Reverend Darrell Cummings, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

And as more people get vaccinated in the community, Reverend Cummings that says the difference it can make is huge, and has the community support and everyone’s efforts to thank.

“We are very happy with the National Guard, very happy with Village Pharmacy, very happy with our community support.” Reverend Darrell Cummings, The Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

This clinic is open to anyone in the tri-state area, but no rules of residency will be required. You must be at lease 12 years old, and anyone younger than 18 must bring a guardian.

If you decide to take advantage of this, the clinic is this Saturday from 11 to 1 at North Wheeling Community Dream Center’s parking lot. The address is 407 Main St., Wheeling, WV.