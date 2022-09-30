OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Neighbors Helping Neighbors Annual Food Drive kicks off October 1 and runs through November 30.

This is the sixteenth year for the drive which was started by a VISTA worker and benefits churches and agencies across the Ohio Valley.

Seventeen organizations are participating so far.

Non-perishable food and monetary donations to purchase food will be accepted.

Money donations will be gratefully accepted and used to purchase non-perishable food. Checks should be made out to Riesbeck’s and can be mailed to the attention of Lisa Werner, 1 Bank Plaza, Wheeling, WV 26003.

There are three ways to participate:

Individual contributions of both non-perishable items or monetary donations can be made.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 30, Riesbeck’s Elm Grove will have pre-packaged, pre-priced bags for sale in-store. Bags can be purchased and left with the cashier.

Hosting or organizing a collection is the third way in which to help. Items collected at a site will be picked up and distributed to area agencies.

Please contact Lisa Werner at 304-234-9221 or at werner@wesbanco.com to schedule a pick-up of collected items.