New behavioral health program starting at WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital has some big plans for 2020.

Last week, an outpatient behavioral health services facility opened at 1000 Wheeling Avenue in Glen Dale, next to John Marshall High School. It’s all part of their new Department of Adult and Adolescent Psychiatry.

This fall, an inpatient facility will open on the fifth floor of the hospital. That unit will contain twenty-four beds.

We strongly believe that everyone deserves compassionate care and part of that belief is that we have a team set up with three psychiatrists with more than 50 years of experience among us. Along with that, we have highly-specialized therapists who will be helping people with mental illnesses like bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, ADHD, and schizophrenia. Dr. Nihit Gupta, Psychiatrist at WVU Medicine Reynolds

Reynolds is offering services for both children and adults. Again, they are only offering outpatient services right now and will be expanding to inpatient operations later this year.

You can call for an appointment at (304) 221-3012. No referral is necessary.

Latest Posts: