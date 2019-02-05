Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - Two empty buildings in downtown Wheeling might get a revitalization soon.

City officials say re-purposing the buildings, which are on Main Street across from the Health Plan, could bring in more business and tax revenue instead of just destroying them.

Some of the things that are being discussed are a pizza shop, coffee shop, and the possibility of more retail stores.

"For several years, the City has been working with developers to respurpose the two buildings located at 1107 and 1109 Main Street," said Chad Thalman, Wheeling's Vice Mayor. "Both of these buildings present some challenges, but I'm optimistic that they will be redeveloped and will add to the excitment and momentum that we see downtown."

Developers say they hope to start working on these buildings sometime in the near future.