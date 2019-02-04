Community

New Deputy Sheriffs sworn in for Ohio County

WHEELING, W Va. (WTRF) - On Monday, two Ohio Valley natives saw their goals of protecting and serving their community come true, as the Ohio County Sheriff's Department officially welcomed its newest deputy sheriffs: Kile Dailey and Luke Thomas.

Both took part in a swearing-in ceremony before Ohio County Circuit Court Judge Michael Olejasz,  pledging their service in front of members of the department and a few family members. 

Dailey, originally from Follansbee, said he's excited to further give back to the community.

Meanwhile, Thomas is looking forward to making the community a little safer for his family.

Officials confirm there are many requirements for deputy candidates.

Physical requirements include completing 19 properly executed pushups within a minute, running a 1.5-mile in less than 15 minutes, and more.

Congratulations to both Deputy Sheriff Dailey and Deputy Sheriff Thomas!

