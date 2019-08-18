New haunted house in Wheeling looking for actors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A new haunted house in Wheeling will make its debut on Friday the 13th in September.

However, Screamation Studios founder, Sean Cooley, is looking for 40 actors to give horror seekers “Hell on Earth.”

Cooley says anyone is welcome to audition, beginners or those with experience.

The new haunted house experience is being described as “story” and actors will not be allowed to touch guests.

7News reporter Royce Jones sits down with Screamation Studios owner Sean Cooley to discuss his new haunted house in Wheeling

This is not Cooley’s first rodeo in the industry after spending several years designing Halloween props for the Moundsville Penitentiary Haunted House.

Auditions will be held at the haunted house, located at 4302 Jacob Street, Friday, August 23 from 4-7 p.m. and Saturday, August 24 from noon-4 p.m.

Anyone interested in auditioning this year please message us so we know what date you’ll be attending. Please share to… Posted by Infernum In Terra Haunted Attraction on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Cooley says tickets will go on sale soon at the box office and online for $20.