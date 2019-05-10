New “Learning to Sea” exhibit features works by local artist

On Thursday night, Wheeling Heritage hosted an opening reception for its “Learning to Sea” exhibit. The event was held downtown at the Artisan Center.

The Learning to Sea exhibit features works by local artist, Rosalie Haizlett. It features pieces that she painted throughout the last year.

“These pieces document the period of my life where I came to fully understand that there is wonder and mystery in even the tiniest, most overlooked aspects of nature,” said Haizlett. “And the more time we take to study and appreciate these wonders, the more gratitude we will cultivate within ourselves.”

Currently, Haizlett is the 2019 resident artist at Lamplight Gallery in Thomas, West Virginia.

The Artisan Center gallery is open to the public Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.