1  of  2
Breaking News
Former Ohio County Magistrate sentenced to prison Attention Direct-TV customers, you no longer have WTRF-TV, click to find out more

New Life gifts kids with Backpack Block Party

Community
Posted: / Updated:
backpacks-children-school-education_1523988380647_362234_ver1_20180418055601-159532

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — New Life Assembly of God is hosting a Backpack Block Party right before school starts later in the month.

The first registered 100 kids will receive a backpack with supplies for the new school year.

There will be inflatables, games and face painting among other activities for kids.

New Life will also be raffling off huge prizes, such as bikes, scooters and notebook laptops.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God on 595 National Road in Wheeling.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Direct TV

Ohio Lottery

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter