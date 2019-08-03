New Life gifts kids with Backpack Block Party

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — New Life Assembly of God is hosting a Backpack Block Party right before school starts later in the month.

The first registered 100 kids will receive a backpack with supplies for the new school year.

There will be inflatables, games and face painting among other activities for kids.

New Life will also be raffling off huge prizes, such as bikes, scooters and notebook laptops.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at New Life Assembly of God on 595 National Road in Wheeling.