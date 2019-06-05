New partnership for Wheeling summer basketball leagues this year

Planned renovations on several Ohio County Schools have created a partnership for summer activities in Wheeling.

The City of Wheeling Parks and Recreation Department teamed up with the Wheeling YMCA to host summer basketball leagues this year, but both organizations have helped each other for years.

The partnership allows both organizations to share staffing and organizational costs of running the summer leagues, which have attracted substantial interest.

“We have a lot of kids coming through the YMCA, so that’s just for the high school,” explained City of Wheeling Director of Parks & Recreation Jesse Mestrovic.” We also, with this expanded partnership, we’re able to develop a fifth and sixth grade, as well as seventh and eighth grade, and then middle school basketball leagues.”