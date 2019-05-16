New Powhatan Senior Center gets $20,000 from XTO Energy

The Powhatan Senior Citizens Center has existed for years in another location.

But problems forced them to look for another building.

Today as they received a $20,000 check from XTO Energy, they are already settled in to their new headquarters and enjoying it.

At the new center on Clark Street, they say you aren’t taking your life in your hands just walking in.

“They had a parking lot at the old place that was across the street from the senior center,” explained Belmont County Commissioner Jerry Echemann. “And they started to get a lot of truck traffic through there. So the seniors would have to park and walk across the street which was a little bit dangerous. That, and they had some flooding concerns.”

“We had to move the center contents two weeks in a row last year because the water was creeping up very close to the building,” said Gary Armitage, Senior Services executive director.

So they chose to lease the former Kingdom Hall in Powhatan.

Helping to set up the interior just the way they want it is a $20,000 check from XTO Energy.

“We listen to folks,” said Karen Matusic, XTO Energy public affairs manager. “So it was sort of a no-brainer to be able to help in any way we could, to get them moved into a facility that is absolutely beautiful.”

They say this group of senior citizens is particularly active and vital.

“Moving to this new building, they have done all the planning, organized it, and they have just been wonderful,” said Mary Beth Sheba-Tennant, senior center director.

“I’ve never seen a more motivated group of people in my life,” Armitage noted. “And I think they had fun with it!”