New weight limit restrictions for Washington Ave. Bridge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The weight limit on the Washington Avenue Bridge is facing new restrictions.

Effective Monday, August 26, the weight limit for the bridge will be lowered to five tons (or 10,000 pounds).

Following a state inspection by the West Virginia Division of Highways, Public Works Director Russell Jebbia says the city of Wheeling was mandated to lower the weight limit.

Signs indicating the new weight limit will be posted and those who do not comply could be subject to a citation.

“This change will impact vehicles such as public transit, school buses, delivery trucks, and garbage trucks,” said Jebbia. “They, and other vehicles that weigh more than five tons, will need to follow alternative routes.”

Wheeling Fire Chief Larry Helms says necessary steps will be taken to address the new restrictions, including adding an additional engine company.

“Emergency medical calls involving our ambulances will not be affected with the new weight restrictions,” said Chief Helms. “However, the Wheeling Fire Department will be adding an additional engine company involving any to fire responses to the south side of the Washington Avenue bridge normally covered by Engine 10 in our Edgewood station.”

Jebbia also says designs for a new bridge over Big Wheeling Creek is currently in the works.