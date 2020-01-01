New Year, New Me, Right?

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s a brand new year… so that means you’re likely planning a lifestyle overhaul. While making healthy changes is for the best, sometimes a new year may create unrealistic goals. Eating better and exercising are typically what people strive to do, and one local fitness expert tells us to take it in stride, set realistic goals, and understand overall fitness is a journey that takes time.

Jeremy Stolirchick, Operations Coordinator at Howard Long Wellness Center, told 7News, “it’s 1-2 pounds a week if they’re trying to lose weight and with that they need to incorporate cardiovascular and strength training exercise into the program. We always tell people they should pick things they have fun don’t go out there and just go hard with exercise if people go out there they’re setting themselves up to fail if they go out trying to match what they see on tv and things.”

Jeremy also suggests doing individualized exercise programs to achieve the best success and recommends the buddy system to stay accountable.

