Nexstar Media/ WTRF donate $10,000 to Wheeling Health Right

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation announced today has donated $10,000 to Wheeling Health Right Inc., on behalf of WTRF-TV.

Wheeling Health Right Inc. is the only free clinic serving northern West Virginia and the Ohio Valley.

The donation will be used to help the clinic to continue providing a variety of health care services to those in need.

“We are extremely grateful and deeply moved by the support and generosity of WTRF-TV and Nexstar Media,” said Kathie H. Brown, Executive Director of Wheeling Health Right. “This generous gift will help us to provide quality health care and dental care to thousands of Upper Ohio Valley patients. This is a true blessing.”

Commenting on the donation, Mr. Lyons said, “Like many organizations working to help the less fortunate, the current pandemic has strained resources and made fundraising difficult. It is extremely gratifying to be able to help this clinic, which does so much good for so many people in need in the Ohio Valley. Giving back to the communities served by Nexstar in 115 markets across the country is core to the company’s mission and we are proud to make this donation on behalf of WTRF-TV, Nexstar Media Group, and all of Nexstar’s 13,000 employees.”

WTRF-TV has a long history of supporting the clinic, and the television station’s Vice President and General manager, Roger Lyons, serves as the Chairman of the clinic’s Board of Directors.

Wheeling Health Right provides quality medical and nursing care to its patients, as well as the medications necessary to treat their illness.

Beyond these vital services, Wheeling Health Right also offers education to its patients regarding disease prevention and management, and provides behavior modification training to promote wellness. In addition, comprehensive social services are available on-site through a licensed therapist.

The Nexstar Media Charitable Foundation’s mission is to contribute to and work with public charities and non-profit organizations to improve the communities in which Nexstar Media and its subsidiaries do business. The foundation was originally established in 1958 and it makes donations of approximately $350,000 annually.