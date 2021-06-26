Niekro’s life, career and generosity honored on the diamond that bears his name

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — Saturday, members of one area community gathered to remember a true home-town legend

Friends, family members and school officials attended a Memorial Service for major league Hall-of-Fame Pitcher and Lansing, Ohio native Phil Niekro.

Niekro lost a courageous battle with cancer last December.

Saturday’s ceremony fittingly took place in front of home plate, on the field where he played high school baseball.

That’s is now known as the Niekro Diamond, named after Phil and his brother Joe.

Several speakers, that included several of Niekro’s close friends, stated that his kindness and generosity outweighed his accomplishments on the field.

Also on hand was his sister, Phyllis Dillmore, and two nephews.

Phil was very close with everyone in his home town. He tried to come back as much as he could for any event they would have in town. They were really good to the family and I think this memorial is a tribute to that. How much they cared about Phil and how much he cared about the Valley. Phil Dillmore

In keeping with Niekro’s well known sense of humor and fun personality, the event ended with a song which paid tribute to his career and Polish heritage, the Niekro Polka.