No more booth sales; thousands of Girl Scout cookies waiting to be given to Ohio Valley essential workers

What will they do with these thousands of unclaimed cookies? They’re uniting the community.

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Girl Scouts in our area have a stock pile of cookies needing to be sold now that they can’t set up booths outside stores. And now troops in our area are thanking wonderful people in our community, one Lemon-Up at a time.

We were told we could not do cookie booths because of the quarantine. So, we are left with about 1200 boxes of cookies. Colleen Weekley, 1088 Troop Leader

You heard that right. A smorgasbord of Thin Mints, Tagalongs, and Samoa’s. Girl Scouts went door-to-door in January taking pre-sale cookie orders, but once those treats were delivered in March, typically then the scouts set up booths outside local shops in order to reach more cookie-buyers.

Now, they have another plan.

We would like to donate them to some of those essential care workers; specifically healthcare workers, possibly grocery store workers. Just to show that we are thinking about them and we want to thank them. Colleen Weekley, 1088 Troop Leader

If you’re interested in donating, each box is $5 and deliciousness will be delievered to the doors of those you want to thank… And word is catching on fast.

We started this last week and we’ve already donated over 100 boxes. Colleen Weekley, 1088 Troop Leader

Part of training to be a leader means taking on gratitude and humility.

Who do you want to give cookies to? Teachers. Abigail, Girl Scout/Cookie-supplier

Who are you most thankful to be giving cookies to? Firefighters Baylee, Girl Scout/Cookie-supplier

On of our lines in the Girl-Scout promise is to help others at all times. So even when we’re still cooped up inside, we can still help others. Colleen Weekley, 1088 Troop Leader

