No need to go to Times Square…Wellsburg has its own New Year’s ball drop

Wellsburg, W.Va. (WTRF) – Don’t let the Christmas tree in Wellsburg’s town square fool you…the city is all ready to say goodbye to 2021.

Their new years bash is set to have cookies, hot chocolate and even gift giveaways for those who come out tonight.

And get this—they have their very own lighted ball drop, just in case you can’t make it to Times Square this year.

The city is no stranger to partying with its well-known 4th of July celebration, and the new mayor says he’s ready to continue the tradition.

And so this is my first shot at it, and last year we didn’t have anything due to COVID, and so we’re hoping everything will just be exciting and it’ll be a great time…Fun for everybody, if the kids can stay up, bring ’em out. Mayor Daniel L. Dudley, Wellsburg

They will also have multiple DJs and karaoke for those confident in their singing skills.

The party hats will be handed out at ten o’clock tonight.