Around 6:00 p.m. Saturday, our cameras caught video of a barge that appeared to be sinking in the Ohio River near the Pike Island Locks and Dam.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, a total of six barges were inbound to the Pike Island Locks and Dam when that lead barge struck a wall. It remains outside of the auxiliary chamber. There are no reported injuries in the accident.

