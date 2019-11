MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – One Moundsville establishment is making sure that no one is celebrating Thanksgiving Day alone.

Bob’s Lunch is offering a free home-cooked meal for anyone who do not have any plans for the holiday.

This event was made possible with the collaboration of Grand Vue Park, Quality Bake Shoppe and Bob’s Lunch.

The free home-cooked meal will last until 1 p.m.

