Noah’s Pantry is open to those in need

McMechen, WV.A (WTRF)- One local boy continues to help those that are in need.

Noah Grigsby, of McMechen, is no stranger to lending a helping a hand.

For the last seven years, during Thanksgiving, Noah has been making sure every family has a Thanksgiving dinner ready to be served on turkey day.

Now, with the concern of the coronavirus, Noah is stepping up to the plate again.

With the closure of Marshall County Schools, Noah will be will have bag lunches available to children in need.

These bag lunches can be picked up in the gymnasium at the McMechen City Building, Monday- Friday, 11 am-1 pm.

Noah’s Pantry says they will not turn anyone away that is in need.

Donations will also be accepted toward this project.

If you have questions or concerns you can contact Sarah at 304-312-3910.

Noah’s Pantry is an outreach project of Kathy’s House Foundation.