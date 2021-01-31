Northern Panhandle educators can again apply for mini-grants

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Educators in several West Virginia counties now have the opportunity to apply for STEM Education Grants thanks to the continuation of a strategic grant partnership between Southwestern Energy and The Community Foundation for the Upper Ohio Valley.

It provides for mini-grant opportunities of up to $500 for public schools in Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, and Wetzel Counties.

The program, which started in 2018, has supported projects in as many as 37 area classrooms.

Since that time the fund has awarded nearly $17,000 in grants.

Southwestern Energy has identified STEM as something they want to support. And it’s so important for our kids to find a way for them to be excited about science and technology and engineering and it can open up a whole world of opportunities for them.” Susie Nelson. Executive Director CFOV

Applications for the grants are currently being accepted.

The deadline is Mach 1st.

For more information or to apply for a grant you can contact the Community Foundation at (304) 242-3144.