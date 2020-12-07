Nose, antlers OK… but Christmas lights could get you pulled over

BELMONT COUNTY, OH (WTRF) — In this most unusual holiday season, there’s a growing list of traditional things that we’re not allowed to do. So we’re finding little ways to celebrate the season differently. One of those….is decorating our vehicles.

The occasional reindeer antlers or Rudolph nose is fine. But the Ohio State Highway Patrol urges us not to add lights to our cars, trucks, SUVs or vans.

You can only have white lights, amber lights or red lights on your vehicle. Headlights, turn signals and your tail lights. You know I encourage people to not add anything more to their vehicle. It creates a distraction. And definitely these days we don’t need any more distractions on the road. Lieutenant Waddell, OSHP

Lieutenant Waddell says those rules are from the Ohio Administrative Code. He says anyone who chooses to add holiday lights to their vehicle….runs the risk of being pulled over, cited and fined.