ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Nothing says I love you, quite like a heart shaped pizza!

If you’re looking for a unique way to celebrate love this year, DeFelice Bros. Pizza is coming back with the annual heart-shaped pizza.

As it has for the past 40 years, $1 from each pizza will be donated to the American Heart Association as part of National Heart Month.

When I was younger I had a heart condition. As I grew up, they found I kind of grew out of it. But when we started in the pizza business I wanted to give back because of all the things the American Heart Association does for people. Dominic DeFelice, President, DeFelice Bros. Pizza

Last year, DeFelice donated about $3,000 that was raised at all nine of its locations.

Pun intended, but small businesses are the heartbeat of what we do in our communities. Without small businesses helping with sponsorship or helping support the Heart Association we wouldn’t be able to do what we do every single day. Lauren Thomas, Development Director, American Heart Association.

Back Row: Ron Woods (Owner, Martins Ferry Store), Jackie Woods (Owner, Martins Ferrry), Dave Liberati (Owner, Wintersville), Denise Liberati (Owner, Wintersville), Keene Barnetts (Owner, Shadyside), Denny Lee (Owner, Wheeling)



Front Row: Sean Motz (Owner, St. Clairsville), Jennifer Motz (Owner, St. Clairsville), Lauren Thomas (American Heart Association), Dominic DeFelice (President, Defelice Bros. Pizza), Tammy Selmon, (Corporate Director), Colleen Lee (Owner, Bethlehem)

Heart-shaped pizzas will be available on February 12th, 13th and 14th this year.

They are 12-inch pies with oven fried crust only and any toppings you like.

We ask people to have patience with us because those days we are busy! This year the first day of the sales is Super Bowl Sunday. Our help is geared up and ready to go. They’re excited about it! Dominic DeFelice, President, DeFelice Bros. Pizza

The American Heart Association said this is the perfect fundraiser for National Heart Month. According to their statistics, one in three women die of heart disease every single day. Heart disease is the number one killer in America and stroke is the number five killer.