Nothing to whine about (other than small glasses) at Wheeling’s Wine Fest

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) -If you like wine or beer and you were not at Heritage Port Saturday evening, you missed out on Wheeling’s Wine Fest!

Hundreds of people were down at the water front enjoying music and bottles, cups, and (for the fancier folks) glasses of local and tri-state wines and beer.

This is the second year for the wine fest after last year’s plans were canceled because of the pandemic.

But Saturday night everyone seemed ready to make up for lost time.

Bringing everybody together. Everyone without the masks. Just a good fun time to enjoy the wine. Stacey Singhaus, wine connoisseur

7NEWS met John and Stacey in the crowd who say the only concerns they have are the size of their wine glasses.

It feels great! (jokingly) I wish the Glessner Group would have given us bigger wine glasses but shoutout to you Garry! You’re the man! John Greaves, wine connoisseur

John recommends peach wine from RavenGlenn and Stacey says the Raspberry Whitehall wine was the best. Both are among the local wines at the fest.

The festival went from 5 to 11 PM Saturday.