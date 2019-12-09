Nutcracker Village and Advent Market is economic “life saver” for community

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – The City of Steubenville has been flourishing in the downtown area and it’s all thanks to a few of their events especially the Nutcracker Village and Advent Market.

The Nutcracker Village came to life 5 years ago as an attempt to bring life back into the downtown area.

“So we were in a meeting and somebody, Mayor Barilla suggested what if we do little nutcrackers and I said what if we made big nutcrackers.” Mark Nelson – Nutcracker Creator

The rest is history!

More then 180 nutcrackers are on display in the village and along some of the streets of downtown.

Nelson says by adding some of the nutcrackers around the streets it really has brought people to walk around and to stop in the local shops that are there as well.

“It started here on the grounds of Historic Fort Steuben, but we have outgrown the park ad they original goal was to bring tourism into the downtown.” Mark Nelson – Nutcracker Creator

Mayor Barilla says he believes this has played a big part of the revitalization of the community as a whole.

He says the nutcrackers capture the magic of the spirit of Christmas and they appeal to everyone!

” When you see grandmothers out there grandfathers with their grandchildren around a nutcracker, hugging them, touching them, petting them it’s a special moment.” Jerry Barilla – Steubenville Mayor

The Village has also been in several state magazines, with last year coming in 6th in the whole state of places to visit for Christmas.

City officials say last year they had more then 35,000 people have come to visit the Nutcracker Village.

They found that a large amount was coming out of Pittsburgh. Others have come from surrounding states like West Virginia, Michigan, Virginia, Pennsylvania among others.

Mayor Barilla says it’s been an economic boom for Steubenville.

“Our restaurants are doing well, our shops are doing well and we are doing well because of it. So it’s a win win situation for our community.” Jerry Barilla – Steubenville Mayor

Mayor Barilla says he is so grateful to all those who help out, and without the help of all the volunteers this wouldn’t be a huge success every year.

If you would like to purchase a nutcracker or just give donations to help out head on over to their website.

LINK: http://www.steubenvillenutcrackervillage.com/

