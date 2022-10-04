WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley Heart Walk last week raised $73,000 of their $100,00 goal with over 300 walkers. A new initiative in Wheeling is putting West Virginia on the map with the American Heart Association.

The CDC leads a national initiative called “Active People, Healthy Nation” with the goal of helping 27 million Americans become more physically active by the year 2027. Although nationwide – this initiative for Wheeling is the first to launch in all of West Virginia.

It's Wheeling Council Day! Today, Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum will pass a proclamation that identifies Wheeling's commitment to the "Active People, Healthy Nation" initiative!



TODAY'S AGENDA:

At the Wheeling City Council Meeting today, Councilwoman Rosemary Ketchum passed a proclamation committing to this initiative, as she has been an active advocate for it.

This initiative will promote increased physical activity to improve quality of life and to reduce health care costs, as West Virginia ranks number 49 for healthiest cities in the nation.

Councilwoman Ketchum was joined by Developmental Director for the American Heart Association, Lauren Thomas, who thanked the City of Wheeling for inclusive access to safe places for physical activity, and a special declaration was made by Mayor Glenn Elliott.

”Something that as a state, and certainly as a city, we can do a better job of getting more people moving around more. Playgrounds are a great way for kids to stay active and off their couches in front of the TVs. We have a great bike trail, and we want to make our experience more walkable, as well. Now, therefore, I, Glenn Elliott, Mayor of the City of Wheeling do hereby proclaim October 2022 as “Active People, Healthy Nation Month” throughout the city of Wheeling, and encourage all citizens to utilize public parks and trails and incorporate physical activity into their daily routines.” Mayor Glenn Elliott – Mayor of Wheeling

Wheeling prides itself on recognizing the importance of providing access to safe and convenient places to be physically active for people regardless of age, race, income, socio-economic status, disability status, and geographical location.