‘Officer Phil’ pays a visit to Wintersville Elementary

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Students at Wintersville Elementary are enjoying a presentation Monday from a special guest.
Traveling from New Jersey, ‘Officer Phil‘ is speaking with students on several topics, such as respect, responsibility and safety.
Officer Phil also showed off some of his magic tricks and utilized puppets during the presentation.
The presentation started at 10 a.m. and will continue through the afternoon.
