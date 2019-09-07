Officials face ‘uphill battle’ finding OVMC buyer

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Officials in a West Virginia town say they’ve faced difficulties finding a buyer for a medical center that shut down its main services about a month earlier than expected.

The Intelligencer reports the Ohio Valley Medical Center suspended its emergency medical services Wednesday ahead of the originally slated Oct. 7 deadline.

Mayor Glenn Elliott said Thursday that finding a buyer has been an “uphill battle” and that officials are preparing “for the worst.” Proposed uses have included a veteran’s health clinic, a corporate campus or a public safety building.

Last month, Alecto Healthcare Services announced closures of Ohio Valley as well as East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry, Ohio. More than 1,000 jobs will be lost , though Elliott said Wheeling is trying to find jobs for displaced employees.

