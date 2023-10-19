WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A building that has sat vacant in the Friendly City for decades was in the spotlight Thursday night.

The city of Wheeling, along with other project stakeholders, invited the community to join them to share ideas on the future of the old Clay School.

The city launched an online survey in June to get people’s opinions on the building’s revitalization. Tonight, they shared their thoughts and talked about the next steps, all while having a big block party to bring the community together to hear their ideas for the future.

“So the city, Wheeling Heritage, Men of Change and this community as a whole, all got together and we decided to celebrate and make plans for what the future is for this community and this building.” RON SCOTT JR, Treasurer for Men of Change

“Should we keep the building and renovate it on the inside? Should we potentially demolish it and build something new that can accommodate some of the needs that the neighborhood is identifying? And I think both of those options are possible.” ROSEMARY KETCHUM, Wheeling City Council Ward 3

Soon a meeting will be held between Wheeling city officials, Wheeling Heritage, and Tipping Point Real Estate Development to go over the info gathered from the public this evening.

