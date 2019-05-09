Officials say an alleged “serial rapist” is jailed under $1 million bond

A grand jury indicted 72-year-old Richard Hess Sr. on ten counts of sex crimes against children.

The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office presented the case to a special grand jury Thursday, about a suspect who “has been on the radar for years.”

Assistant Prosecutor Helen Yonak says Hess allegedly victimized children he babysat for the past 31 years.

Charges include five counts of rape of a child under 13, four counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.

Yonak says the latest offense occurred last week, and the first documented case occurred in 1988.

She says the victims, all girls, ranged in age from four to 14.

Prosecutor James Peters says these indictments are the culmination of almost a decade of investigative work in both Belmont and Monroe counties.

Hess resides on Crozier Road in Jacobsburg in Belmont County, but allegedly victimized children in both counties.

Anyone else who was victimized is urged to report it immediately.

Belmont County residents should call Detective Ryan Allar at (740) 695-7933.

Monroe County residents should call Detective Mike Russell at (740) 472-1612.

Hess will be arraigned in Monroe County Common Pleas Court on Monday, May 13.

He’s held under $1 million bond in the Monroe County Jail.