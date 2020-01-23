WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s an ongoing issue in the Ohio Valley, homelessness.

But, there is some good news.

Officials with the Greater Wheeling Coalition for the homeless say numbers are not on the rise!

What’s next is the annual Point in Time count.

This count is gathered once a year and surveys those sheltered and un-sheltered.

Once the information is compiled, it is released to HUD to determined the amount of funding and types of programs needed.

Organizers said it is not an issue of whether the numbers increase or decrease, as long as they are counted correctly.

Its not really a problem or a bad thing if your numbers increase or decrease. The worst thing that could happen is to have homeless people out there camping out sleeping and not knowing about them. To not be counted is not beneficial to them or the community of the funding flowing in. Lisa Badia, Executive Director of Greater Wheeling Collation for Homeless

The point in count takes place on January 29 and they need volunteers.

If you would like to help, call 304-232-1605.