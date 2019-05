Celebrate Memorial Day at Oglebay Video

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) - Holiday weekend celebrations are continuing on at Oglebay!

They had face painting and balloon art to inflatable rides and rock climbing walls.

And their Sunday exclusive was Sundaes Under the Stars Summer Concert at the amphitheater.

There were dinner concessions, food trucks, and a $5 ice cream sundae bar.

The entertainment for the evening was Eli Lambie and the Mojo Kings.

It's fun for the whole family and it continues on Monday!