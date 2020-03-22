Oglebay encourages residents to spend their time outdoors

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Even though social distancing is recommended at this time, it doesn’t always mean you need to stay isolated inside.

With warmer weather approaching, it might be best to move to outdoor activities and Oglebay Park wants everyone to know they are still open and running.

Food services may be to-go only, but their golf courses and other outdoor activities are still taking place.

Park officials say being outside and active could be the safest place during this time.

I think getting out walking, being active is a great stress reliever. You are out in nature. They say this is one of the safest places you can be is when you are out walking around in the sunshine. Danny Ackerman, General Manager – Golf Operations at Oglebay Park

Park officials are extra taking precautions to keep the golf courses sanitized.

Golf carts are also cleaned daily and bigger groups are required to pay with one credit card to keep up with CDC guidelines.

