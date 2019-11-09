Oglebay Institute’s ‘Festival of Trees’ kicks off

by: WTRF Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Oglebay Institute’s Festival of Trees kicked off Friday evening at the Stifel Fine Arts Center.

The annual fundraiser helps supports art, culture and nature programs here in the Ohio Valley at both the Oglebay Institute and local schools and community locations.

Beautiful, decorated trees can be purchased by either placing bids or buying it now, with local delivery available.

The festival continues through November 22.

For more information, contact 304-242-7700, or visit their website.

