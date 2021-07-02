Oglebay kicks off 4th of July weekend!

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)-If you’re looking for fun things to do on the fourth, listen up!

Oglebay kicks the weekend off with what you know of as the largest Independence Day celebration in the Ohio County area. It all starts off tonight with live entertainment at Route 88 BBQ.

But the big celebrations don’t kick off until tomorrow.

Oglebay officials say there’s all the normal activities you can enjoy all day from the paddle boats, kayaks, mini golfing, and the aerial adventure course.

They’ll also be inflatables for the kids and a foam party, where kids can run through buckets of foam. You can also enjoy some live music later in the evening, and, of course, the night with end with a big firework show!

All things that even Oglebay officials can’t wait for.

“All the activities are a reason enough to come out. The weather is going to be perfect, and the staff is excited to share and celebrate what’s going on. So we’d love to have you come up, see the parks and be a part of the activities.” Bob Peckenpaugh, President & CEO of Wheeling Park Commission

On top of all that, you can also stop by the mansion museum to celebrate all the heroes in our lives and see a big flag display.

If you’d like to celebrate with Oglebay, the wristbands for most of the activities are between $25-$30, and on Sunday, there will be a special on half-priced wristbands.