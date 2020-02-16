Oglebay opens Winter Sports Complex ahead of Presidents’ Day

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley has seen not much of a winter. In fact, many golfers have been spotted at Oglebay Park in the early part of 2020.

High temperatures prohibits the Nutting Winter Sports Complex from producing snow for the slopes.

However this weekend they were in luck.

Well, the winter has been bad for us. We really haven’t had a lot of natural snow and that’s tough and we also haven’t really had good enough temperatures to make snow. Thursday and Friday, it was in the teens all night and stayed really cold during the day, so, we made snow 24 hours almost straight through both days. So, we have a really good base out there and as long as it doesn’t rain today, we will be open tomorrow as well. Dan Tennant, Manager-on-Duty – Oglebay

The Winter Sports Complex will be open until 8 p.m. Sunday and will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Officials hope they are able to make more snow this week to be open next weekend as well.

For daily ski conditions and hours, please visit their website or contact the Oglebay ski hotline at 304-243-4177.

Latest Posts: