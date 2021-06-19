Oglebay tennis courts named after family’s generosity that will keep it in shape for generations

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The legacy of the Horne family lives on.

All thanks to one generous donation, this family has given back to the tennis community.

The Oglebay tennis center has just been named after the Horne family. Oglebay officials say their love for tennis and their participation in the community has made a difference through the years. But now, they’ve contributed to always keep these tennis courts in shape through a fund they’ve helped endow over the last couple months.

Olgebay is beyond grateful for all the Horne family has done.

“Thank you so much for your kindness, generosity, for what you provided to the community of Wheeling in the parks. We really, really appreciate it.” Bob Peckenpaugh, president and CEO of Wheeling Park Commission

“It means an enormous amount. There are 24 of us who came back to celebrate the park and wheeling in our family’s history and the enjoyment and wheeling, and everybody’s having a great time. We just love it here.” Bob Horne

The family’s hope is for this to give adults and children a first-class facility at Oglebay where they can play tennis, make friends, and build community for generations.