Oglebay’s 4th of July celebrations makes return, ending the night with firework show

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- The 4th of July is going back to the way we remember it! Things being post-phoned, celebrations being called off due to COVID isn’t the norm so much nowadays.

7 News Reporter Aliah Keller takes to what you know of as the biggest Independence Day celebration in Ohio County that 2021 brought back.

The 4th of July at Oglebay’s making a big return.

Just as you remember it, it’s a fun-packed weekend with nothing but people, fireworks, and a lot of excitement: a big difference from last years after Oglebay’s 4th celebrations, like most, just didn’t happen. But it was well-worth the wait.

“It just feels so nice to be in nature, and also, just feel safe again now that we know majority of the people have been vaccinated. Life has been going on again, which is exciting.” Stephanie Wignall, from Florida

“All the restrictions that have been lifted… It really seems like a celebration of freedom.” Rich Yester

And for many, celebrating the 4th here is a whole new experience.

“This is my first time.” Stephanie Wignall, from Florida

“Me too.” Sally Quiu, from New York

“This is the first time for me.” Sadie Mayo

Anywhere you go, out-of-towners or locals, they’re not letting another 4th of July pass by without celebrating. Of course, lots are soaking it up in the sun with all things Oglebay’s known for: paddle boats, kayaks, mini golfing, the aerial adventure course, and swimming.

But many of the celebrations didn’t really kick off till today.

There were inflatables for the kids, a foam party, and live music in the evenings.

And it sounds like, there’s one thing everyone agrees is a must-see tonight!

“We’re gonna see fireworks tonight.” Stephanie Wignall, from Florida

“We’re gonna watch fireworks later.” Rich Yester

But the real meaning behind the 4th of July really hits home for some people.

“My dad was in the military, so all patriotic holidays are very special to me. I just feel like it’s a way to celebration, especially our independence.” Stephanie Wignall, from Florida

If you’d like to see Oglebay’s fireworks light up the sky tonight, maybe grab a spot near Schenk Lake. Fireworks shoot off at dusk.