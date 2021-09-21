Oh, the Places Dr. Dave will go after leaving 7NEWS

OHIO VALLEY (WTRF) – I you haven’t heard… Dr. Dave Walker is retiring at the end of the week. And, once the camera is off and the mic put away, everyone wants to know where will Doc go?

You’ve probably heard him say a word here or there, solo un poco (just a little), that hints at his next chapter in life.

“I never thought that five years ago I’d be learning another language, Spanish, in fact. It’s been a lot of fun and I have a long way to go. I have to retire first, be submerged in the culture, and then I’ll pick it up quickly.” Dr. Dave Walker, Retiring Meteorologist at WTRF

Where he and his wife Lulu are heading, the weather is hotter than here and it’s not Florida.

“Lulu is Mexican!” Dr. Dave Walker, Retiring Meteorologist at WTRF

Doc hopes to go full-force into Christian ministry with his wife in Mexico.

He’ll be greeted by family, five grandchildren, and maybe even some 7NEWS viewers who make their trek south. It’s not goodbye. It’s see you later, because he plans to come back and visit the Ohio Valley when he can.

Doc considers his 16 years at WTRF one of many chapters, and retirement is just the start to one more.

“The government has been feeding off of me since 1969. I’ve been working basically 52 years in a row. I will have less income but I will have time like never before.” Dr. Dave Walker, Retiring Meteorologist at WTRF

Oh, where the wind will take you.

His weekend forecast is no longer just Saturday and Sunday but every day of the week checking Mexico’s weather.

But when he ventures back to the Valley, he hopes his viewers will still stop him in the grocery checkout line or give him a wave at the mall; reminiscing on the days he once delivered a whole weather cast in Spanish or the countless times he taught us about that low pressure system in our area.

I have no doubt you will not forget the name Dr. Dave.

Now another famous doctor, known as Dr. Seuss, wrote a book typically given at graduations. But, I think it applies to retirement as well: Oh, the Places You’ll Go! Except… I revised it a little for Dr. Dave’s sake: “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!… Following Lulu.”

Have fun, Doc.