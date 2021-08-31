Ohio and Wetzel County to get doses of life-saving nasal spray

OHIO & WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Come Thursday, Ohio Valley residents could hold a powerful weapon in fighting one of the area’s biggest threats.

For the first time ever, Ohio and Wetzel Counties are participating in ‘Save A Life Day.’ It all comes down to a nasal spray filled with the drug ‘Naloxone’, but most people know it as Narcan.

In Ohio County you can head to the Wheeling Island Casino, East Wheeling at the Catholic Charities Center, or the South Wheeling Unity Center. And then in Wetzel, West Virginia Northern Community College.

From 12 to 6 on Thursday, September 2, anyone in the public can drive through one of these locations and be given a free pack with Narcan and trained in how to use it.

When you administer Naloxone, it can reverse an overdose. It’s also quite harmless.

Skeptics out there might say this encourages overdoses to continue. But others speak a simple truth: saved lives, save lives.

People in recovery can reach out and help others.

I mean, the short of it is Naloxone saves lives. Everybody is someone and no one’s life is any more important than someone else’s. Naloxone is an opioid antagonist, so it reverses overdoses. That’s everyone. Maybe a child that gets into a pill bottle to someone with a substance use disorder whose life is in danger. Claudia Raymer, Executive Director of Family Resource Network

You’ll also get some merchandise saying you save lives just by keeping this antidote nearby.

They have over 200 kits to give out, and each kit has two doses, which means nothing is stopping you from being a hero for someone else.