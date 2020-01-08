Ohio Co. Schools award students, teachers for perfect attendance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students and teachers returned from holiday break this week and some are being greeted back with a treat!
Texas Roadhouse has generously donated several items to Ohio County Schools for individuals with a perfect attendance.
Superintendent Kimberly Miller says the way to continued success is simple — come to school!
Come to school. We want our kids in the seats and our classroom teachers in. We just want people to come to school and understand the importance of them being there.Kimberly Miller, Ohio County School Superintendent
Students will receive a free kids meal at Texas Roadhouse and teachers will be gifted with a $10 gift certificate.
