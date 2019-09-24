Ohio County conducting new census in 2020

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A census is more than a head count.

It helps determine how many congressional seats each state needs, how federal money is distributed and so much more.

But to do all of this, they need an accurate count and that includes the homeless population as well.

It’s hard to guesstimate just how much of the population is homeless in Ohio County, which is why getting them people to participate is so crucial.

The homeless population makes up roughly 250 people in the county.

That number isn’t 100 percent accurate but for the homeless community, it is essential to get that number as close to perfect.

It’s important for them to be included, so that when the government is looking at different funding opportunities for that population of people, they can be able to determine where that money needs to be allocated. Crystal Bauer, Director of Project Hope

That funding includes grants for many things, such as housing.

That won’t come easy as the homeless tends to be fearful to give out personal information.

However, thanks to organizations like Project hope, they are becoming more trusting.

We have a pretty good reputation with our homeless people. So, I feel like we will be able to make a little bit of an impact, whether or not we’re able to get everyone to participate. Crystal Bauer, Director of Project Hope

The census is taken once a decade. Therefore, starting January 2020, the census will start.

An accurate count helps to distribute more than $675 billion in federal funds annually.